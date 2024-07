THE ‘marathon’ efforts of Jeanette McCarney have been recognised by the Western Trust, with the organisation thanking the Fivemiletown woman for her kind donation to the SWAH cardiac unit.

Jeanette completed the Dublin Marathon last year to raise funds for both the cardiac unit and NI Chest, Heart and Stroke, raising a total of £3,030.

Along with her parents, Mr and Mrs Sharkey, she recently presented the Trust with a cheque for £1,515. Sr Lisa Cadden thanked Jeanette for her generosity, and wished her father Edward well on his continued recovery.

“Congratulations Jeannette on completing the Dublin Marathon and for your fundraising efforts it is greatly appreciated,” she said.