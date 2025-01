KATHLEEN Fox, who along with her husband Pat ran Fox’s Furniture and Flooring in Omagh for over 30 years, was an inspiring woman who proved that people who wish to prosper in business need not do so at the expense of others.

Kathleen, who, surrounded by her family, passed away peacefully in hospital last week, will be remembered by the people of Carrickmore, Killyclogher and Omagh for many years to come.

The second of 11 children belonging to the late James and Mary Donaghy, Kathleen was brought up in Termon Crescent, Carrickmore.

Advertisement

Hardship was a condition common among most families in the area during the 1940s and 1950s. However, despite the challenges that coloured the social climate in which she grew up, Kathleen spoke fondly of her childhood and teenage years.

In fact, so determined was she to maintain her connection with her homeland that, despite living in Killyclogher’s Backglen Road for many years, rarely a week went by when she was not in Carrickmore visiting family, meeting friends or attending some event in the Patrician Hall.

Kathleen started her working life as a bookkeeper in Joe Fox’s after leaving school.

It was there that she first showed an interest and aptitude for business, quickly, despite her young age, finding herself playing an important part in helping manage the shop’s affairs.

Kathleen later went on to work in Kernan’s Cash and Carry in Omagh, where it was further noticed that the young woman possessed a remarkably easy way with people.

With a great business head on her shoulders and a disarming, uplifting disposition, Kathleen continued to break further and deeper into the world of local business.

The following years seen Kathleen and her husband Pat run shops in Beragh and Fintona, as well as spending several years in Dubai.

Advertisement

After many years honing her talents, perfecting that signature alchemy of ambition, industry and personality, Kathleen, along with Pat, opened Fox’s Furniture in Omagh.

From their premises on the Kevlin Road, Kathleen helped thousands of local people furnish their homes, each sale a human interaction rather than a mere transaction.

Those who spent time with Kathleen – be they family, friends or customers – often reported feeling uplifted by her very presence.

Indeed, after her death, one man said the following, “Kathleen Fox brightened the worst of days. On your worst day, Kathleen Fox would have brought a smile out of you.”

Kathleen loved home, family, business, customer service, fashion, travel and her faith.

She was a passionate and life-loving woman who forever reaffirmed, by both her actions and words, the idea that cooperation and kindness are the cornerstones of a happy life.

Kathleen Fox (nee Donaghy) was the beloved wife of Pat, mother to Shane (Louise), adoring grandmother of Caoimhe and sister of Rosemary (John, RIP), Margaret (Jim), Patrick (Pat), Anne (Brendan), Seamus (Kathy), Peter (Helen), Eileen (Gerry, RIP), Martin (Joan), Noeleen (Sean) and the late Paul (died in infancy).

She will be sorely missed by all surviving family, friends, customers and acquaintances.