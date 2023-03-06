Launch of native honeybee conservation area

FRIDAY evening saw the official launch of a Mid-Ulster native honeybee conservation initiative in the Washingbay Centre in Aughamullan, Coalisland.

Organised by the Low Country Native Irish Honeybee Association – also known as ‘Bogbees’ – the group is described as ‘a number of beekeepers located in South and East Tyrone who adhere to the philosophy of conserving our indigenous Irish honeybee’.

Coalisland-based beekeeper and member of the association, Packy Carty, explained that, ‘the aim is to protect a mating area for native Irish honeybee’.

Advertisement

Ireland has one native species of honeybee, commonly known as the black bee or by the Latin, ‘Apis Mellifera Mellifera’.

“The main threat to the native honeybee is the dilution of its genetics with subspecies imported from Europe,” Packy explained.

“Imported bees will eventually breed with our native bees, creating aggressive offspring, while losing the key survival traits evolution has given our native bees.”

Historically, imports have also been responsible for introducing exotic diseases that, at times, have decimated Irish beekeeping.

Ireland’s native bee has been here since the last Ice Age, and has adapted itself perfectly to our wet Atlantic conditions.

A study at the University of Limerick identified Ireland as one of the ‘last areas in Europe’ with ‘almost pure’ strains of Apis Mellifera Mellifera, branding it ‘hugely important’ that we conserve the native honeybee.

l If you’re interested in finding out more about what you can do to help these precious native bees, check out the Low Country Native Irish Honeybee Association online at www.facebook.com/Bogbees.