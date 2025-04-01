Life-saving device installed in the heart of Cookstown

A NEW defibrillator has been installed at Bank of Ireland’s Cookstown branch, offering vital emergency support to the local community in cases of sudden cardiac arrest.

The installation is part of a wider initiative by Bank of Ireland to equip branches across the North with potentially life-saving devices. The defibrillators, where possible, are positioned outside branches for easy public access and are registered with The Circuit, the UK’s defibrillator network.

Marking the installation, George Higginson, Managing Director of Everyday Banking at Bank of Ireland UK, highlighted the bank’s commitment to community welfare.

“I am delighted that we can use our branches to host this potentially life-saving equipment. We have been supporting customers and communities across Northern Ireland for nearly 200 years, and I am proud to see these defibrillators installed. More importantly, we want to make sure people know they are there and understand how easy they are to use,” he said.

To raise awareness, each branch will host events to educate the public on how to use the devices and provide reassurance that they are simple to operate in an emergency.

Fearghal McKinney, Head of British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland, welcomed the initiative, stressing the importance of registering defibrillators with The Circuit.

“Every defibrillator has the power to save a life. When someone has a cardiac arrest, every minute counts, but many defibrillators go unused because emergency services don’t know where they are or how to access them. We urge all businesses, community groups, and individuals to ensure their defibrillator is registered – it could mean the difference between life and death,” he said.

For more information on The Circuit and registering a defibrillator, visit www.thecircuit.uk.