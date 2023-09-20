Local cancer survivor praises efforts to defeat disease

Cancer survivor Kara Sloane is urging people to support a new campaign that shines a light on the invaluable impact that cancer breakthroughs have on the lives of people like her.

The Fintona woman’s call comes as data released by Cancer Research UK reveals around 75,500 deaths from cancer have been avoided in Northern Ireland since the mid-1970s, due to advances in cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

Over the last five decades, cancer mortality rates have fallen by 23 per-cent in the North after peaking for women in 1974 and men in 1978.

Kara, a mother-of-two, who believes she is living proof of the power of research and is being treated with a drug that Cancer Research UK helped to develop. Now she is backing the charity’s ‘Together We Are Beating Cancer’ campaign to help ensure life-saving progress like this continues.

Kara was just 27 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in March last year.

Now, Kara and her husband Davie, 31, are preparing for the new school year, including taking their six-year-old son Daniel to school and their two-year-old daughter Sarah to playschool for the first time.

Kara recalls the moment she first found a lump in her breast while taking a shower.

“We had just arrived home from a holiday in New York and having put the children to bed, I headed for a relaxing shower,” began Kara.

“I found what felt like a hardness in my breast and a lump but convinced myself that I was imagining it. However it was on my mind over the weekend and I recalled another local girl sharing her breast cancer diagnosis on social media which prompted me to call my GP on the Monday morning.”

Kara received an appointment for the following day and her GP did not seem unduly worried. However, as the lump was over 2cm in size he referred her to the breast clinic.

“An appointment for March 4 arrived and I was nearly going to go alone. However the day beforehand, I asked my husband to take me and I am so glad that I did. When I arrived I was told I would not be having a mammogram because of my age but an ultra sound instead. However, the ultrasound led to a mammogram and biopsies and this is when I suddenly knew something was seriously wrong,” said Kara.

Kara was devastated when the consultant confirmed she had cancer.

She then had a ten day wait for doctors to ascertain the type and stage of her cancer which was stage two triple positive breast cancer.

Six cycles of chemotherapy began in April followed by surgery in August, then radiotherapy in October. Kara also had Herceptin, a drug which Cancer Research UK scientists helped develop that stops cancerous cells growing and dividing.

Cancer Research UK scientists laid the groundwork for the drug by helping to show that some types of breast cancer have certain proteins on the surface of cancer cells that fuel their growth.

The charity led clinical trials to show Herceptin improves survival. And now this is the gold standard of care for this type of breast cancer, helping more women like Kara survive.

Kara was also told the type of breast cancer she had could potentially be controlled by a targeted treatment called Anastrozole.

“The number of lives that have been saved in Northern Ireland shows the immense power of research,” said Kara.“ I know this better than most.”

“Research into better treatments has given me the greatest gift – more time with my loved ones. I am looking forward to seeing my youngest child who will be three in October start playschool and recently we marked another wedding anniversary- all moments that were impossible to imagine when I heard the devastating words: ‘It’s cancer.’

“I wouldn’t be here without the scientists who strive to find new ways to outsmart cancer and the incredible fundraisers who make it all possible. So, now I’m determined to do what I can to show my support. I hope I can inspire people across Northern Ireland to do the same. They could help bring hope and joy to more families like mine,” continued Kara.

“My family and friends have been amazing throughout this journey and I could not have coped without them. I especially want to thank my husband Davie who has been my absolute rock.”

Cancer Research UK scientists are behind some of the biggest breakthroughs that have helped lead to falling mortality rates – from helping to prove the link between smoking and cancer and playing a role in around half of the world’s essential cancer drugs, to the development of radiotherapy and discovering cancer-causing genes. Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Northern Ireland, Jean Walsh, said: “Thanks to the generosity and commitment of our supporters, together, we are beating cancer.

“Our research breakthroughs mean every day, people are being diagnosed earlier, have access to kinder and more effective treatments, and some cancers are prevented completely. As our new campaign shows, this all adds up to more moments with the people we love – and we’re grateful to Kara for sharing her own experience.

“But around 10,100 people are still diagnosed with cancer every year in Northern Ireland. We’re working towards a world where everyone can live longer, better lives free from the fear of cancer and that’s why we’re calling on people to help us go further and faster in the fight against the disease.

“By donating, fundraising, taking part in our Shine Night Walk, or volunteering at our shops, they could fund new discoveries that will help more people reach the life-changing moment when their doctor says: ‘It’s gone.’”