Local people urged to sign up for ‘Darkness into Light’

THE committee organising this year’s Dromore ‘Darkness into Light’ walk is urging local people to sign up for this unique fundraising event.

Fourteen mental health and suicide prevention charities across the North will benefit from the

2022 ‘Darkness Into Light’ initiative.

As the world continues to re-open, ‘Darkness Into Light’ is returning in more than 17 countries across five continents, beginning in darkness at sunrise and continuing for 5km through to dawn to symbolise the journey from despair to hope.

Organised by Pieta, 16 walks will take place in the North – including three in Tyrone – as the sun rises on Saturday, May 7.

As well as Dromore, ‘Darkness into Light’ events are happening in Ballygawley and Strabane.

To register for the walk

in Dromore on Saturday, May 7, go to darknessintolight.ie and follow links for Dromore.