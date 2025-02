A Co Louth man exploring his family tree is looking to contact his new-found Tyrone relatives.

David Hatrick, who lives in Ardee, has trace familial links to Tyrone and Donegal and is keen to meet up with some of his relatives.

“The research into our family tree has found a link with both Strabane and St Johnston,” said David.

“We uncovered the name of John James McLaughlin, a resident of 21 Barrack Street (in Strabane) around 1911.

“John married a woman by the name of Margaret Hatrick, from whom my family is descended.

“According to the 1911 census, Margaret lived at 54 Meetinghouse Street with her son Thomas and mother Mary-Ann and we are trying to track their origins.

“Samuel Hatrick was my grandfather and we know he has connections to both Strabane and St Johnston; he came from the village and his father Thomas was from Glebe.

“John was my grandfather’s first cousin’s uncle, if that makes sense

“The family were Presbyterian and I would also love to get any information on parish records from back then although I know that the original church on Meetinghouse Street is long gone.

“If anyone has any information on these names or graves from between 1914 and 1921 of family members from the area I could add into my research I would be very grateful.”

Anyone with information to assist me can email David at davidhwork82@gmail.com