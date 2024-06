MUCH like hen’s teeth, tickets for the upcoming gigs by US singing superstar Taylor Swift are very hard to find.

However, the dream recently came true for a couple of die-hard Strabane ‘Swifties’ and by the literal luck of the draw, the pair are off to ‘Shake It Off’ in Dublin on Saturday.

Nicole McDaid and her six-year-old daughter Aria are huge fans of the singer and are off to the Aviva at the weekend after securing a pair of tickets.

As Nicole explained, “I’m a huge Taylor Swift fan and have been ever since she first burst onto the scene, her music is always on in the house, and Aria has grown up to be just as big a fan as I am.

“I’d been trying like mad to source tickets online with no luck, although with so many online scammers you can’t be too careful these days. I spent the last few weeks praying to my grandad… and, look at what’s happened.”

Nicole had almost given up on getting tickets – even Aria was resigned to not attending, going so far as to say ‘It’s OK mammy we’ll try again next time’ – until one last roll of the dice presented itself.

Nicole continued, “I had seen that Sinead McDermott was doing an online bonus ball raffle with the prize being two tickets for the gig so, in hope, I entered.

“I didn’t even pick a number, just asked Sinead for a ‘random’ and she gave me number 34. I work in the local Chinese takeaway and was watching the draw online at work on Friday evening. When 34 was drawn out, I was shocked and so excited I began crying – the customers didn’t know what was going on.

“When I got home I sat Aria down and she was equally as shocked and delighted and even her brother was crying with delight for us.”

So what makes Taylor so special?

“I just think she’s a great singer,” continued Nicole. “When she burst onto the scene Taylor was very country, and I loved her earlier stuff such as ‘Hey Stephen’ and ‘Fifteen’ whereas Aria prefers her more recent hits; ‘Blank Space’ is her favourite. I like how she transcends genres in her music as well.”

Armed with their precious tickets, Nicole and Aria will descend on Dublin on Saturday to see, in Nicole’s words, ‘Taylor Swift at her peak’ and enjoy an unforgettable bonding experience. In closing Nicole remarked, ‘Thirty four was never my lucky number; it will be from now on!”