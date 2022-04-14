Lucy’s baking a big hit on TG4 and Radio Ulster

CLONOE teenager Lucy Nic Eoin is enjoying the limelight for her baking skills after appearances on the Irish language TV station TG4 and the Lynette Fay Show on Radio Ulster.

The 15-year-old’s passion for baking shone through on ‘Aonach Amarach’ as the cameras came to her home.

She baked buns with delightful toppings while talking as Gaeilge (in Irish) about her other interests including playing the piano and lining out for Clonoe O’Rahilly minor team, managed by her father Pól. Lucy formerly played hurling with Naomh Colum Cille under 12s. During the show she was also filmed playing football with her brother Niall at the local O’Rahilly field.

When her Irish teacher at St Joseph’s, Donaghmore Convent asked if any of the pupils had a special hobby they could showcase on TG4, Lucy had no hesitation putting her hand in the air.

She explained to WeAreTyrone, “I had kind of forgot about it until my Mammy (Patricia) got a text message two months later and they came to the house to film the programme. I was nervous at first but I loved it and it was great craic. It took six hours!”

Lucy mixed the ingredients and put them in the oven, before topping them with sprinkles and chocolate, while conversing on the programme, which was subtitled in English. She explained that she has a baking Instagram page, created by her sister Seanín, where she posts pictures of her cakes, buns and other creations and also takes orders.

She told Lynette Fay on the radio show, “I started baking when I was young with Mummy. I remember making shortbread and I looked up the recipes and our ones were saying how great and tasty they were. Then from there I was making Easter cakes and birthday cakes and watched the Great British Bake-Off and saw the adventurous things they were baking like swirls, and I decided to give them a try. I love to try new recipes. Now I like to take over the kitchen and have Alexa going! Mummy loves it when I make cup cakes and red velvet and asks ‘what are you making this weekend?’”

Lucy’s baking is a huge hit locally. Her recipes, with an opportunity to place orders, are on her Instagram page _LucyBakes2.

Lucy added, “It was very nice talking to Lynette on the radio. I’ve got a lot more followers now on my Instagram page”. She joked, “I’m nearly famous now!”

Currently studying home economics, music and Irish, her aim is to go to University and continue baking while studying Irish and who knows – perhaps have her own place on TG4 one day. At the conclusion of their chat on Radio Ulster, Lynette Fay rightly told the talented Clonoe teenager, “You’re well fit for it and enjoying it!”