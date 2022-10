CHILDREN at St Eugene’s Primary School in Tircur had a monstrously good time making creepy ceramic creatures with the help of local artists and teachers, Paula Quinn and Emma Mowlam.

One of a series of events that form part of the rural school’s proposed transition to integrated status, the morning provided a great opportunity for youngsters from across the community to visit the school and work together.

Emma said, “They have created some fantastically fierce-looking characters, perfect for the Halloween season.”

She added, “We will be welcoming the children back on the school Open Day on Saturday, November 5 to collect their glazed and fired pieces.”