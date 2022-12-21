New book featuring Strabane authors launched at library

STRABANE Library hosted the launch of a new book inspired by murdered journalist Lyra McKee featuring the work of local authors.

The book, entitled ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This, It’s Going To Get Better’, a phrase taken from Lyra herself, is an anthology of short stories and pieces inspired by the young journalist.

Lyra McKee was a Belfast-born journalist based in Derry where she lived with her fiancée Sara Canning and was murdered in April 2019 during a night of rioting in the Creggan Estate in the city. Her killers have yet to be brought to justice.

Advertisement

A council-wide competition, split into short stories and journalistic pieces, took place earlier this year, organised by Eamonn Baker in the Holywell DiverseCity building in Derry, with a significant number of entries and winners coming from the Strabane area.

Some of the Strabane authors were present at the launch to read their pieces, including Gemma Hill from the local Scribblers Group, and Holy Cross pupils Cadhla Moore and Leda Hasson. Past Holy Cross pupil Rema Downey, who couldn’t be at the launch, wrote a frank journalistic piece about growing up in a divided Northern Ireland.

Journalism adjudicator and former Strabane Chronicle editor Darach McDonald, felt that Lyra “would have really appreciated” Rema’s direct and honest piece.Other local authors included in the book are Anne Gallagher and her daugher Hannah.

Copies of the book were presented to library manager Angela Kerrigan by Leda Hasson, Cadhla Moore and Gemma Hill. It can be taken out from the library and anyone wanting a copy, free of charge, can contact Eamonn Baker at 028 71261941.