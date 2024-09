IMAGES depicting life in Drumduff both past and present have been included in new murals at the local Flaxmill Centre, which were unveiled at a special ceremony on Thursday night.

Attended by over 100 people, the event was the culmination of much work earlier this year by a host of community groups. Organised by the Drumduff and Drumnakilly Community Association, the magnificent paintings were completed in conjunction with the local parent and toddler group, the youth club, summer camp, gardening group, and the Silver Circle. Each played their part in producing ideas which have now formed the basis of the design.

The finished murals depict many aspects of life in this rural area including the tradition of flax production, the flora and fauna of the area, the poetry of WF Marshall and loss of our local primary school.

Kathleen Ward, treasurer of the community association said that they were extremely fortunate to have secured the services of artist, Sheila Morrison to help complete the works.

“The final composition was then transferred onto the walls and the painting began under Sheila’s expertise and guidance,” said Kathleen.

“So today we see the fruits of our labours which are undoubtedly very impressive. After a summer of painting and evading the showers, we have a legacy which will be the focal point for not only locals but for a wider audience and it will be treasured into the future as a place of reminiscence.

“It is a credit to all who were involved in the various stages of the development of this mural through to completion, but I’m sure I would be forgiven if I mentioned the dedicate group of ladies, many in their 80s and early 90s, who could be seen paintbrush in hand throughout the past few months.

“Also, I think we can all agree that Sheila was a gift of a facilitator and we feel we have made a friend for life.”

The chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, John McClaughry, also congratulated all those who had contributed to making the mural such a success.

Addressing the gathering on Thursday night, Hugh Ward, who is a native of the area, read a number of the poems from WF Marshall whilst other attendees expressed their delight at how the mural had turned out.