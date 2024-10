TUESDAY marked the beginning of a month-long campaign to promote positive ageing and celebrate the significant contributions older people make to our local community.

According to new data, more than one in six people in the North are over 65, comprising nearly 18 per-cent of the population in 2023.

With life expectancy increasing, estimates suggest that by 2043, nearly a quarter of the population will be over 65.

Older residents enhance communities through volunteering, continued employment, and providing childcare, sharing their wisdom, mentorship, and experience. However, their contributions are often underestimated, overshadowed by discussions about the challenges and economic implications of an ageing population.

At the launch of Positive Ageing Month held at the Strule Arts Centre, Geraldine Keys, manager of Omagh Volunteer Centre, emphasised the importance of older volunteers in the community.

“Many older people contribute through telephone befriending services, community-based activities, and charity shops, to name a few,” she said.

During the 2023/24 period, the Omagh Volunteer Centre reported that 48 per-cent of their registered volunteers are over 60 years of age. Notably, 74 per-cent of current volunteers in the ‘Beyond the Call’ project are also over 60, with a high percentage aged over 70.

“Older volunteers play an invaluable role in this community. Without them, we would lose a wealth of experience, wisdom, and dedication,” Geraldine continued.

“They bring a lifetime of work experience, skills, and practical knowledge that enhance organizations and projects. Their long-term commitment and insights often surpass those of younger volunteers.”

Older volunteers are described as stable, reliable, and consistent, which is vital for organisations relying on regular support.

Their diverse life experiences provide them with a strong sense of empathy and understanding, especially when working with those in need. Additionally, they serve as mentors for younger generations.

Concluding, Geraldine highlighted the critical role older residents play in volunteering. “Without older volunteers, we would lose these vital contributions, and our organization would be poorer for it,” she said. “They serve as a powerful reminder of the value of lifelong service and the importance of giving back.”