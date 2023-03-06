Omagh Academy sets up new society for past pupils and staff

REKINDLING friendships with school pals of the past, and sharing the memories made during the good old days, is the aim of a brand new society being set up by Omagh Academy.

Launching today (Thursday), the Academy’s brand new ‘Alumni & Friends’ society is calling upon former pupils and past staffers to get in touch, in what is a celebration of the school’s 120th birthday, and its beloved, diverse and talented community.

Speaking to the Ulster Herald, Rachel Bingham, head of Music, told the Ulster Herald that there was no better time than the present to honour the great work and ethos of all-things Omagh Academy.

“The school celebrates its 120th birthday in 2023, and we believe that it is time to reform the past-pupils society and reconnect with everyone whose ‘alma mater’ was at 21-23 Dublin Road,” she said. “We know that many past pupils and ex-colleagues have remained in Tyrone, but we also recognise that many have travelled the world, and settled in other countries.

“We want to hear from all of you.

“Launching today,” Rachel added, “We want our Alumni & Friends society to be a place where our current students can learn from our past pupils, where friendships are rekindled, and where memories are shared.

“The motto, ‘Veritas Vincet’, has accompanied our school crest on our navy and gold uniforms, and now, in our anniversary year, we have chosen the words ‘Inspire. Empower. Achieve’ to celebrate the great work and ethos of our school community.

“We look forward to reconnecting with you!” Rachel concluded.

If you are a past pupil of Omagh Academy, or, indeed, a past staff member, please visit: ‘www.omaghacademy.com’, click on the ‘Our School’ tab, and scroll down to ‘Alumni & Friends’ to complete the form provided.