OMAGH fashion store ‘Style Boutique’ held a breast cancer information day in collaboration with two local charities, Care for Cancer and Hive Cancer Support, to highlight the importance of self-examination during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The event emphasised early detection, with information sessions provided by experts from both charities. Customers also had the opportunity to learn about self-examination, and Care for Cancer offered free booking for post-cancer bra fittings.

Speaking to the Tyrone Herald, Alice McAleer of Style Boutique said, “So many of our customers have suffered from cancer, and we all know someone who could’ve been treated earlier if they had known the signs to look out for. Women are often busy caring for others and may neglect themselves. We want to raise as much awareness as possible around breast cancer and how to spot early signs.”

The day also included a raffle, with all proceeds split between the two charities.

Elaine McGinley from Style Boutique added, “Many people are unaware of the fantastic support that local charities like Care for Cancer and Hive Cancer Support offer. Today we want to raise funds but also highlight the fantastic work these groups do.”

Janine Lappin, a Care for Cancer volunteer, praised the event’s significance, saying, “These days are vital, not only for fundraising but for educating women about breast cancer signs and symptoms.

“I wish to thank Style Boutique for having us down here today and giving us the opportunity to speak to their customers about our services.”

Ms Lappin also encouraged anyone interested in learning more to visit their website for details on post-cancer bra fittings and other services.