THE Omagh Centre have extended their thanks to the McGirr family who have donated a new foot spa to the day centre.

Connor McGirr, a service user, and his extended family decided to purchase and donate the foot spa instead of sending Christmas cards to each other this year.

A spokesperson on behalf of the Omagh Centre said, “We want to offer a huge thank you to Connor, his mum and dad, granny and grandad, and the McCarney aunties and uncles for their generosity.

“The new foot spa will be enjoyed immensely by Connor and our other service users.”

Omagh Centre is situated near Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex and is part of the Western Trust’s Adult Learning Disability Service.

It has 43 active participants, aged 18 and over, many of whom were formerly educated at Arvalee.

The focus of the centre is to promote independence through programmes of integration and interaction within the local community.

Individuals who attend the centre partake in a full and varied programme of activities incorporating leisure, education, crafts and work experience.