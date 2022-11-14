Omagh charity looking to recruit ‘passionate’ new trustees

AN Omagh-based charity that supports local families with young children is looking to recruit new trustees who are passionate about making a difference in the community.

Home-Start Omagh, which has been operating in the town for more than 20 years, is keen to expand its team of backroom organisational staff.

Charity trustees play a very important role in making sure that a charity is run efficiently. Their main job is to work behind the scenes, organising events and the Home-Start volunteers. Trustees also have duties that include helping to manage and administrate the organisation.

Advertisement

Home-Start trains and organises a community network of volunteers that give expert support focusing on helping families with young children through the challenging first few months.

The charity also has a number of other services including hosting support meetings for young families and helping young mothers and fathers navigate parenthood.

Allison Sprigg, coordinator of Omagh Home-Start, said that the group was looking for a wide range of people to take up trustee roles who were “skilled” but also “passionate” about making a difference in the community.

She told the UH, “We are looking for a number of different types of people for our trustee roles. Ideally, these would be people who have experience in managing others in a working environment. We would also like to recruit people who have a good understanding of IT and social media.

“But the most important thing is that they are passionate and interested in helping local families in the community.”

Trustees are often the backbone of a charity and do not get the recognition they deserve for the amount of work they do.

Ms Sprigg added, “It is always the frontline volunteers of a charity who get the plaudits. Anyone who volunteers should be praised. However, it is the trustees that keep a charity running smoothly and efficiently and we would love to have more people help us here.”