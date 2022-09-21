Omagh club raises money for Alzheimer’s

Omagh Wheelers held their annual charity cycle on Sunday, September 4, with two groups completing 30-miles and 60-miles respectively, despite the flooded roads that they awoke to that morning.

This year, Omagh’s oldest cycling club – joined by friends from Cavan, among other places – peddled the roads of Tyrone to raise proceeds for the Alzheimer’s Society, which is a charity that is close to the club’s heart.

After an awfully inclement Saturday night, the sun shone kindly for them on Sunday morning.

But, despite the summery skies, water still lay heavy on the roads. Some cyclists felt forced to disembark in order to haul they bicycles across still flooded roads, while others decided to push on through, their tyres never leaving the tarmac.

Everyone who set out that morning completed the cycle and made it back safe and sound.

The Wheelers have thanked everyone who signed up, donated and came along on the day.

They also said thanks to the backup drivers and all who helped make the day possible, including Drumragh Sarsfield GAA who allowed them to use their facilities and Classic Service Station who supplied the food.

The money raised will be counted in the next few weeks.