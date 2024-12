ORGANISATIONS supporting people experiencing homelessness joined Housing Executive staff in Omagh for a special networking event.

Part of Homelessness Awareness Week, staff and partner organisations came together to discuss some of the challenges faced within the sector.

Annette McCarney, the Housing Executive’s Assistant Area Manager for the South West, said, “In order to provide the best support for people facing homelessness, we work closely with a range of organisations in the area.

“Our networking event provided an informal opportunity for us to meet these organisations and exchange ideas and examples of best practice.

“We also took the opportunity to raise money for St Vincent De Paul’s Annual Appeal. The charity provides a vital service, offering financial assistance and other essentials such as food, fuel and household items to those in need.”

Mairead Taggart, St Vincent de Paul Omagh Area President, added, “St Vincent de Paul provides help and support to families in Omagh throughout the year.

“During the festive season, many families are wondering whether they will have Christmas at all. Worrying if they will be able to heat the home or put food on the table and that’s before they tackle affording the items on the list for Santa.

“Our members are on the ground carrying out home visits and distributing vouchers to people who are faced with impossible choices every day so we are especially grateful for all donations to our Annual Appeal as they ensure that no child wakes up to an empty Christmas.

“We would like to thank the generous staff of the Housing Executive who have raised funds for SVP in Omagh.

“If you or someone you know is struggling and might benefit from the help of SVP this winter, please visit our website for more information.”

For more information, visit nihe.gov.uk.