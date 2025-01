WARM tributes have been paid to well-known Omagh car dealer Johnston King who died this week.

Mr King passed away on Monday evening at his home on Carrigans Road just outside Omagh at the age of 92.

A well-respected businessman in the town, he owned and operated Johnston King Motors on the Derry Road for many years.

The garage was known as a trusted Ford dealership and sold vehicles all across the North.

A devoted family man, Mr King was the husband of the late Margaret, who passed away eight years ago, and a devoted father of four to Pauline, Trevor, Gary and Estelle.

In recent years, he became a grandfather and a great-grandfather.

The car dealer was also a keen farmer, particularly with horses, cattle, and sheep. He was a familiar and well-respected figure within the local equine industry. He bred horses and took great enjoyment in following their successes.

Mr King was a member of the church council at Mountjoy Presbyterian Church for many years and got to know many in the congregation.

Rev Jonathan Cowan, of Mountjoy Presbyterian Church, said: “Mr King dedicated his life to his family, hard work, and the local community and he leaves a legacy of good memories.

“As a car dealer for Ford, Johnston built up a good business on the Derry Road and had a good reputation with his customers.

“Johnston King Motors became a trusted name in the industry, and Johnston was always ready with a warm smile and a helping hand.”

Rev Cowan added: “In addition to his family and work, Mr King attended Mountjoy Presbyterian Church up until ill-health prevented him from doing so.

“In earlier years he served on the church committee and is remembered with fondness by our church community.

“The church elder Paul Colhoun, and the church visitor Cheryl Briggs, were regular visitors to Johnston at his home.”

Mr King is survived by his children Pauline, Trevor, Gary and Estelle and their partners Ben, Emma, Sonya and Bill along with his grandchildren Hugo, Ethan, Darcie, Phoebe, Jules and the wider family circle.

The Service of Thanksgiving for his life was held in Mountjoy Presbyterian Church on Thursday, followed by interment in the adjoining graveyard.