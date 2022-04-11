Omagh school bakers showcase their skills

TALENTED bakers from two Omagh schools took part in their very own version of ‘The Great British Bake Off’ as part of the ongoing celebrations marking 40 years of integrated education in the North.

Students from Omagh Integrated Primary School and Drumragh Integrated College showed off their culinary skills in the ‘Great Integrated Bake Off’.

In Drumragh, there were over 40 Key Stage Three students who were making and decorating their cakes to promote the integrated ethos, while trying to catch the eye of the judges with their show-stopping bakes!

Competition winner, Ellie McGuigan, said, “My cake represents lots of different mixed race people holding hands.

“It shows we should all love each other no matter what. We are all different but that doesn’t matter.” Meanwhile, pupils at Omagh Integrated Primary School designed cakes and buns for an Integrated Education Fund competition around the theme of ‘friendship’.

Parents made buns and cakes at home with the children using friendship and 40 years of integration as their themes.

A spokesperson for Omagh Integrated PS said, “An amazing spread of delicious cakes arrived in school for everyone to see and eat!”