Omagh’s ‘Iron Woman’ prepares for her latest challenge

When Leona Carson quit smoking in 2012, she had no idea that a decade later, she would be conquering ultra-marathons, scaling mountains and raising thousands for charity.

The Omagh mother-of-four took on her first race, the Greencastle 5, in 2013, and from that moment, she was hooked.

Since then, Leona has completed countless half marathons, 21 full marathons, four ultra-marathons exceeding 100 miles, and climbed several peaks over 5,000 metres – including Mount Kilimanjaro and Everest Base Camp.

Advertisement

Her efforts have raised over £15,000 for various charities.

“I never imagined I’d be taking on these massive endurance challenges,” Leona told the UH.

“After that first race, I just wanted to push myself further.

“The feeling of completing something so physically demanding is incredible.”

Her thirst for adventure didn’t stop during lockdown.

With races cancelled, she took on an extraordinary challenge – climbing the height of Mount Everest on her stairs at home.

It took her an astonishing 39 hours to complete.

Advertisement

Leona has also stepped into the boxing ring, participating in four white-collar boxing events, and now trains multiple times a week.

But her latest challenge is unlike anything she’s done before – a 360km cycle through Tanzania.

Over five days, she and experienced cyclist Rachel McBride will pedal past Kilimanjaro, meet the Maasai, and take part in an ‘on-saddle’ safari.

“I’ve never done a long-distance cycle before, but I’m excited,” said Leona.

“Rachel’s a seasoned cyclist, and I’m training hard to be ready. We don’t have the exact dates yet, but we know it’s going to be an incredible adventure.”

Beyond her endurance feats, Leona is also dedicated to giving back through her work with the Omagh Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA).

Despite having no prior experience with horses, she started volunteering and is now a coach and treasurer.

“I originally got involved just to pass the time, but now I see the joy it brings to the children and adults we work with – it’s truly special,” she said.

The RDA, which provides equine therapy for disabled children and adults, relies entirely on donations.

Currently, the stable is closed due to a suspected strangles outbreak, and the organisation is in urgent need of funding.

“We apply for grants, but often fall between the cracks of criteria,” Leona explained.

“Any donation, big or small, helps keep our facilities running. Right now, with the stable closed, we need public support more than ever.”

Leona’s journey is one of relentless determination, adventure, and generosity.

From running marathons to climbing mountains and now cycling across Africa, she proves that with passion and perseverance, anything is possible.