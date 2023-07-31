Owner of popular chip shop calls it a day after 30 years

A POPULAR Tyrone chippy has been put on sale after its owner decided to call it a day after over 30 years in business.

The award-winning Dolphin chip shop, which is situated on George’s Street, Dungannon, is currently up for sale with potential buyers being encouraged to ‘take on the challenge of continuing the success of this business’.

The shop, which originally opened 34 years ago in 1989, is owned by Malachy Mallon, who has decided to retire.

awards

The Dolphin has represented the North in national fish and chip competitions on a number of occasions, winning two awards.

Speaking to the TyroneHerald, Malachy said, “I think it’s time for me to retire from the business. It has been a great 34 years and a fantastic business to run but my time is up.

“The next step for me is to travel and keep living my life to its fullest.”

He added, “I’d like to thank all my customers and staff who’ve supported me through the years.”

A ‘for sale’ ad on the CPS Property website states, “CPS are delighted to have been appointed to list for sale due to retirement this award-winning and well-established fish and chip shop business; that has been in business over the last 34 years.”

It adds, “Dolphin chip shop has been awarded Area Winner 2015 and Regional Winner 2016-2020.”