This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Prolific singer returns to the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh

  • 20 September 2022
Prolific singer returns to the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh
Anthony Toner will be performing at Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, on Wednesday, September 21 as part of his tour of the North.
Thomas MaherBy Thomas Maher - 20 September 2022
2 minutes read

Related articles:

Council buildings made purple to mark the Queens death Mobilise for Noah Omagh girl claims her ‘patch’ in the Palace Remembering jake through folk music

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY