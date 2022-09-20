Prolific singer returns to the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh

Anthony Toner is set to return to the Strule Art Centre after a packed year that has seen the prolific singer-songwriter release two albums and tour throughout Ireland and further afield.

The Derry man went from being the editor of a local newspaper in Coleraine, to changing career paths completely, and hitting the road.

He would soon become one of Ireland’s most travelled and busiest musicians. A regular contributor and guest host on BBC Radio Ulster, Anthony is now a stalwart of the local music scene.

Advertisement

He has also enjoyed brief spells with legendary country rock band, New Moon, and another group, Big Ankles, which amalgamated into Yap Yap Yap.

The group, fronted by Anthony, featured session musicians from the North coast, who previously played with Van Morrison, Henry McCullough and Phil Coulter.

Anthony released his first solo album ‘Eventually’ in 2002, a collection that was very well-received – but it wasn’t until six years later, with the release of ‘A Sky for Every Day’, in 2008, that audiences began to take notice. Indeed, its hit single, ‘Sailortown’, went on to become one of the most requested songs on the radio in the North.

songs and storytelling

An intimate night of songs and storytelling awaits the audience at the Strule Art Centre on Wednesday, September 21, as part of his tour of the North.

Anthony sings songs from his popular back catalog, revisiting some of his more well-known favourites, including the aforementioned ‘Sailortown’, ‘The Road to Fivemiletown’, ‘Well Well Well’ – and many more.

In between songs, Anthony always tells hilarious stories from his time on the road as a touring musician.

Advertisement

Many critics have said that he is one of Ireland’s finest guitarists.

However, when Anthony is not doing his solo shows, he can be heard playing lead guitar with his good friend, and songwriting companion, Ronnie Greer, in the Ronnie Greer Blues Band.

The Americana-inspired songwriter is a fan of Chip Taylor, John Prine, and James Taylor, and you can certainly hear echoes of his favourite artists in his music.

Now based in Belfast, Anthony has spent time in various songwriter collectives, including being a member of a group of songwriters in Music City Center, Nashville, and he has toured extensively throughout the United States and Canada.

Tickets for the show on Wednesday, September 21 are available now online at www.struleartcentre.co.uk and in the theatre’s Box Office, which can be contacted on 028 8224 7831.