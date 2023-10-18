Pub regulars go ‘on the wagon’ for mental health awareness

A GROUP of regulars at an Omagh pub are going ‘on the wagon’ for one month to raise vital funds for a local mental health charity.

The men, who drink in the Cat and Fiddle on Bridge Street, have said that they want to raise as much money as possible for AWARE NI during Sober October. The group, which includes Colin Kerrigan and Paddy McNamee along with bar manager Niall McDaid, have said they chose AWARE due to the number of people they know who have been impacted by depression and mental health issues.

It is the only charity working exclusively for people with depression and bipolar disorder. AWARE delivers mental health and wellbeing programmes into communities, schools, colleges, universities and workplaces.

Speaking to the Tyrone Herald, Mr McDaid said, “Mental health issues are so prominent and affect every family at some point and a lot of the boys in the bar have had family members suffer with issues so we just wanted to give something back.

“AWARE NI has always done a lot of things locally to support people and we agreed that they would be a great charity to donate to.

“We decided to do Sober October as a group and it’s been good craic so far. All the banter has been great.”

He added, “We have organised a big ‘Night at the Races’ as a blow-out at the end on November 3.”

People can sponsor the group on a JustGiving page that has been set up.

This can be accessed from the Cat and Fiddle Facebook account or on JustGiving searching the Cat and Fiddle Omagh.