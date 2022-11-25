Rainbow flag flies in Omagh as new LGBT+ group set up for locals

“WE will be creating a space in Omagh where LGBT+ people feel heard. Where they feel comfortable and secure. Seen. Included. Wanted. Loved. And, simply, normal.”

These are the powerful words of James McGoldrick from ‘The Rainbow Project’, who is helping to set up a brand new meet-up group in the town specially for adult members of the LGBTQIA+ community – and it is due to start next week.

While the location, dates, and times remain a secret to ensure the privacy of those involved, the Rainbow Project meet-up group will be accessible via public transport, and anyone who is LGBT+, or questioning, and aged 18 and above, are welcome to join.

James, who hails from Strabane, was named regional health and wellbeing officer for Omagh, Strabane, and Enniskillen for the Rainbow Project just last month.

Established in 1994 by a group of volunteers who were concerned about the spread of HIV within the gay male population of Northern Ireland, the charity are a health organisation that works to improve the physical, mental and emotional health and well-being of LGBTQIA+ people and their families in the North.

‘Proud’

“I am delighted and proud to be flying the rainbow flag for ‘the people of Omagh and surrounding areas; helping to provide a safe space for people who, perhaps, feel like they haven’t truly belonged anywhere their entire lives,” James, who is also a former Rainbow Project group user, told the UlsterHerald.

“Our group will be a place where people can be themselves, and make amazing friends.

“We’re planning on meeting twice a month – with one session focusing on the social aspects of life, and the second session focusing on support; workshops; a listening ear service; training sessions centred around a raft of different subjects; and conversations surrounding the issues which affect the community.

“We also offer sexual health testing, which is a popular service of the charity; especailly as it does not have to appear on your medical records.”

James explained that at least one in 10 people are LGBTQIA+

“And, sadly, an LGBT+ person is, on average, five-times more likely to experience a mental health problem than a non-LGBT person,” James continued. “We know that everyone can relate to feeling isolated – especially so after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“However, an LGBT+ person who is not out, constantly feels isolated – even when they are surrounded by people.

“Groups like ours in Omagh could be the difference between life and death,” James added.

“We will provide you with a place where you can relax, breathe – and be yourself.”

If you would like to join the Omagh group, please give James McGoldrick a phone call 07904864801, or email him on: ‘james@rainbowproject.org’.

Please note: You will be asked to undergo a health and well-being assessment before attending your first group meeting, which can be carried out at the Rainbow Project headquarters in Derry, or over the phone. This is so an overall understanding of you – including your emotional state, family situation, and your needs – can be facilitated.