Rainbow flags flying high ahead of Omagh Pride 2022

AS the light breeze fills rainbows flags across the town, the multicoloured sails serve as a welcome reminder that the second ever Omagh Pride parade sits on the immediate horizon.

Ahead of this Saturday’s celebrations – which are set to begin with a parade from South West College at 2pm – we spoke with two people who have been working hard to make this year’s event a success.

Lorraine Montague, who is chairperson and co-founder, told us that her involvement with Omagh Pride is a continuation of a lifetime interest in the notion and creation of community.

Advertisement

“Omagh Pride, at its heart, is about community – which is something that I’ve been devoted to for a long time,” began Lorraine.

Lorraine studied Community Development at university, before going on to work in the voluntary sector with homeless people, as well as people with special needs.

“When I speak to people outside Omagh about Pride, it is not uncommon for them to be surprised.

“As a small, fairly rural town, people don’t expect us to have a cohesive Pride group,” said Lorraine.

The reason, as Lorraine explained, that Omagh has been capable of developing such a well-organised Pride community, is down to the support they have received from the wider community.

“We have a small, devoted committee, and they are supported by a fantastic team of dedicated volunteers,” she stated. “I’m so happy to have been able to give my time to this group who have shown what is possible when people work together for something they all agree to be of incredible value.

“Fundamentally, Pride is enhancing life in Omagh; not only for LGBT people, but also our allies, and the wider community in general.”

Advertisement

We also spoke with one of the volunteers who Lorraine referenced, Terry MacInally.

“I’m originally from Toronto, and, with my husband, I moved here at the beginning of the year. This will be my first Omagh Pride!”

Shortly after coming to Omagh, Terry answered the call for committee members.

“I’ve got a truck and spare time, so I thought I would lend a hand. What I’ve got in return in a comforting sense of community, friendship and the sense we are all doing something worthwhile. Back home, we have had a huge Pride parade for years, but I was kind-of surprised to find that there was a nice, close comfortable community here in Omagh.”

Both Lorraine and Terry thanked all the local businesses who have lent Pride their support.

“The support has been amazing, and we hope it continues into the weekend. Come out and support Pride people!” concluded Terry.