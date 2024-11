THERE were cheers and glasses raised to Omagh’s oldest bar, McAleer’s – fondly called ‘Charlie’s’ by locals – at the weekend, as it celebrated 150 years of being a popular local institution rooted in tradition, community, and resilience.

Established in 1874 by Peter McAleer, the pub quickly became more than just a place to drink, with it also serving as a shipping agency for those emigrating to new lives across the Atlantic. This sense of service was complemented by a warmth and hospitality that would characterise the bar for generations.

Peter’s son, Charlie, added his own unique touch to the family business, introducing ice in drinks – a novelty at the time. His adventurous spirit led him abroad to Canada, but he returned in the 1930s to assist as his father’s health declined.

Under Charlie’s watch, McAleer’s thrived as a welcoming space, popular among American soldiers during WWII for its distinctive style.

Over the years, McAleer’s has weathered both tragedy and natural disasters. During The Troubles, the bar was targeted in a 1972 bombing that destroyed much of the establishment, yet it was rebuilt, symbolising hope and resilience for Omagh. The Omagh bombing of 1998, while not directly damaging the bar, left a deep impact on the community, and McAleer’s became a comforting refuge where people could gather to support one another.

Through floods, bombings, and cultural shifts, McAleer’s has remained a lively gathering spot, drawing in everyone from loyal patrons to famous footballing figures like Jack Charlton, Pat Jennings, and snooker legend Steve Davis. Its reputation as a place for camaraderie and shared stories endures, while the bar continues to honor its heritage with iconic elements like the logo designed by Eugene Boyle’s son, Eoin.

Today, under the ownership of Desmond Scott, McAleer’s carries on the legacy of Peter and Charlie McAleer.

Phil Ewing, who joined as a joint owner before passing in 2008, is fondly remembered for his warmth and dedication to creating a welcoming community spirit.

A spokesperson for Charlie’s said, “As we approach the festive season, we want to take a moment to express our deepest gratitude to every member of our team, past and present, who has contributed to the success of our bar.

“Each of you, whether working part-time or full-time, has played a vital role in creating the welcoming atmosphere and exceptional service that our patrons have come to love.

“We are especially thankful for the family spirit that permeates our workplace. Your dedication and hard work has not gone unnoticed, It is your collective efforts that keep the wheels of our business turning smoothly. Each shift you have worked, every smile you have shared, and the commitment you’ve shown have all helped us build a community that we are proud of.”