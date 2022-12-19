Red Cross tribute to volunteers

RED Cross NI has thanked its local volunteers who over the past three years have faced the most challenging period in our lifetime responding to major emergencies and assisting people to recover from a health or other personal crisis.

Red Cross Omagh charity shop volunteers, Iris Lecky, Jean Moore and Sarah Gardiner attended a recent event in Derry which celebrated all Red Cross NI volunteers who, since the start of the pandemic, have worked tirelessly to make sure that they could continue to deliver essential services to those most in need.

Since the first lockdown in March 2020, Red Cross volunteers have reached almost 592,000 people with crucial services such as emergency food parcels, offering people a helping hand after a stay in hospital, assisting at Covid-19 mass vaccination centres and welcoming refugees to Ukraine assistance centres.

Red Cross NI director, Sharon Sinclair said, “Our volunteers put the power of kindness into action and went the extra mile to help others. We want to thank all those who have done so much to help us reach as many people in crisis as possible.

“They should be very proud of everything they have achieved, as we very much are.”

There are many ways to get involved in volunteering for the Red Cross such as helping people get home from after a stay in hospital, helping people who need a wheelchair, helping refugees or helping in one of our shops. However much time you have and whatever your experience, you can make a big difference to your community, learn new skills and meet new people. To find a Red Cross volunteering opportunity near you visit www.redcross.org.uk