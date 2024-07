THE Community Rescue Service is hosting a fundraising ‘Mourne River-Raft Challenge’ later this month.

People can enter as a team of four in their best (or worst) fancy dress, and then paddle their way along the River Mourne, starting

in Sion Mills and ending in Strabane.

The rafts will be entering the water at Hamilton’s Corner, Sion Mills and travelling down the river to the Community Rescue Service Ramp at Upper Main Street, Strabane, where they will be greeted by volunteers.

All teams will be given an inflatable boat, paddles and buoyancy aids to keep them safe on the water.

You can register your team online at www.communityrescue.org and then start your fundraising efforts.

Each team member must raise ‘at least’ £100 each in sponsorship.

The race, taking place on Sunday, July 28, starts at 10.30am, and the charity ask everyone taking part to be there from 8.45am.

l For more information, you

can call Community Rescue Service volunteer, Hazel

Gallagher, on 07731 438391.