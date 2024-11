THE Roscavey community bade farewell to the long-serving principal of the primary school with a special Mass last Friday.

A service of thanksgiving for Miss Cliodhna Kerr, who began her time as teaching principal in April 2006, was held in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Beragh, celebrating her tenure as head of the Beragh school.

Afterwards, the Roscavey school community reconvened in Beragh Red Knights sports pavilion where refreshments and a presentation took place, acknowledging the generous contribution and dedication of Miss Kerr down through the years.

“Past pupils, members of the Board of Governors, parents, staff and children participated in a liturgy to make it a very special farewell as I move on to the next chapter of my life,” Miss Kerr said.

“There were lovely refreshments and a presentation in the Beragh Red Knights sports pavilion afterwards organised by the school’s PTA.”

Miss Kerr took a moment to praise the kindness and dedication of the Roscavey PS school community, all of which contributed to her memorable, positive time with the school.

“I just want to thank everyone for all their hard work and effort in making my time in Roscavey such a life-affirming experience,” she added.