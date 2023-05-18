Run for Creeslough makes its way through Omagh

A DUNFANAGHY man who ran from Dublin to Creeslough in aid of the Creeslough Tragedy Fund made his way through Omagh at the weekend.

Neil McCollum from Chapel Road in Dunfanaghy, and currently based in Kildare, had his gym partner, Mario Talotti, originally from South Africa, for company along the 270km trek from the capital to Creeslough.

The purpose of their challenge, ‘Run for Creeslough’, was to raise funds for the families of the ten people who lost their lives in the village following an explosion on Friday, October 7.

The pair left the Papal Cross Carpark in the Phoenix Park at 6am on Thursday, May 11 and arrived at St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Saturday, May 13.

Along the way, the two stopped off in many places along their mammoth journey, including Omagh.

Neil embarked on a challenge last year to raise funds for palliative care following the death of his sister, Marie, in August 2022.

“After the tragedy in Creeslough, I was determined to take on a different challenge, and do something for the families who have lost loved ones.

“This was my first time taking on a challenge of this magnitude, and I wanted to do it safely,” Neil said.

It was through the K Leisure Gym in Kildare that Neil got to know Mario Talotti.

“When I mentioned the challenge to Mario, he immediately offered to do it with me.

“So, it was great to have him on board,” Neil added.

Looking ahead to the test of endurance last month, Mario said he sees his participation as ‘giving something back’.

“I see this as doing something for the country that gave myself and my family such a warm welcome and so much kindness when we arrived here two years ago,” he commented.

Denis Ferry, who has a wealth of experience with major on-the-road fundraising events, was in charge of transport and logistics.

Neil has been running for many years, and raced regularly with Letterkenny AC, while Mario is a seasoned triathlete, having completed an Ironman and many triathlons.

“We went to the well a few times before we arrived in Creeslough,” Neil commented.

You can still make a donation to the ‘Run for Creeslough’ GoFundMe page by following the link below: www.gofund.me/ef447ecf