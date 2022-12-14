Rusty’s runs in aid of Creeslough

STRABANE man and local fundraiser, Adrian Crossan has taken to the streets in recent days, combining the fun of Christmas with the importance of fundraising, in order to help the people of Creeslough.

Adrian ‘Rusty’ Crossan is in the middle of his ‘Twelve Runs of Christmas’, undertaking 12 nights of 8K treks for the stricken Donegal village.

In October, an explosion ripped through an Applegreen station in Creeslough, resulting in the deaths of ten people and injuring eight. The tragedy rippled throughout Ireland with countless tributes and vigils held all across the country.

Beginning his journey last Thursday, this newspaper met him (decked in full Santa regalia) on Tuesday night to discuss his mission, just about to embark on his sixth run.

“Things are going great so far,” Rusty beamed. “It’s been tough at times for sure, especially in a full Santa suit, but we’re getting on rightly. My wife Naomi and a dedicated group join me most nights and it’s brilliant to have the support.

“The reason I chose to run for Creeslough this Christmas is due to the place it holds in my heart. The village has been through a tremendous loss. Naomi and I would take the kids down to Dunfanaghy and Creeslough on holiday and there’s always a lot for them to do, we always have a great time. It’s such a beautiful part of the country. I thought that I should give something back to a place which has given so much to my family and I.”

So far, his journey has gone all around Strabane with runs also taking place in Sion Mills and Lifford. On the final night, the 17th, Rusty is planning a symbolic run from Dunfanaghy to Creeslough with his fellow runners. All monies raised, which as of today (Wednesday) is sitting on £1,590, will go towards the Naomh Mícheál GAA club which is the main fundraising hub in the village. Rusty would like to thank everyone, from local people to businesses, who have been generous in giving what they can to the cause, especially in this time of a cost-of-living hardship.

l If anyone would like to contribute to the cause, search for ‘Rusty’s 12 Runs of Christmas for Creeslough’ on gofundme.com