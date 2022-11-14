Second Sea Dip organised by Strabane ladies hailed a success

ON a surprisingly mild November day, a large crowd gathered at Rossnowlagh beach for the second annual ‘Making Waves for Cancer Sea Dip’ in aid of charity.

The dip, organised by local ladies, Siobhan Donaghy, Una Patton and Angie Porter McHugh, saw local people brave the freezing cold water all for a good cause, raising funds for the Foyle Hospice.

Siobhan, who also braved the chilly seas on Sunday, explained how things went.

“We had an absolutely great day on Sunday with plenty turning out for the dip,” she enthused.

“Strabane Baywatch (Sinead, Ann-Marie and Hayley) were on-hand getting everyone to warm up with some synchronised swimming moves, and, at precisely 2pm, we all dove into the water together.

“The water and the waves were amazing! After the dip and after everyone had dried off, it was then time to warm up with tea and coffee, sandwiches and buns which was followed by our draw. A fabulous time was had, and it was all for a great cause.”

Siobhan added that, while the exact amount raised has yet to be finalised she admitted that total is ‘looking good’.