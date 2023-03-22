Selfless Dromore sisters donate pocket money to charity

Two generous Dromore girls have donated their pocket money to a charity that provided care and support for their uncle who has sadly passed away from cancer.

Roisin and Emily Matthews, aged seven and nine respectively, are both pupils of St Dympna’s Primary School.

Speaking to the UH, the girls explained that cancer has had a ‘massive effect’ on their family, with several relatives succumbing to the disease.

Emily and Roisin’s uncle was diagnosed with cancer, and he received fantastic support from Care For Cancer in Omagh.

Sadly, he passed away last year, and, seeing other family members affected by cancer, Emily and Roisin wanted to do something to help.

So the generous sisters decided to sacrifice spending their pocket money on toys and sweets, and instead give it to the Omagh-based charity.

Emily and Roisin said, “We have had a lot of family members get cancer, and our uncle and granny passed away because of it.

“We told our mum that we wanted to help out and give our pocket money away to charity. She said Care for Cancer helped our uncle and that we should give it to them. So we saved up all the money we would usually spend on sweets and toys.”

Emily and Roisin’s mum, Eleanor said she was ‘proud’ of her daughters for sticking to their principles.

“I am so proud of them… they are both great girls,” she said.

“Care For Cancer really supported us.

“They took family members to appointments and helped with any equipment we needed… they’ve just been brilliant.”

Care for Cancer is a local charity which supports the community of Omagh and its surrounding areas. They provide information and practical support to cancer patients, their carers and families. They also offer a range of services to patients, their carers and their families.

Care for Cancer is located at Campsie, Omagh and can be contacted on 8224 6599.