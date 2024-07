STRABANE Sigersons have hosted their first ‘Games for All’ training day of the year, a project designed for children who may not be in a position to take part in a typical team game.

The focus of the programme is to assist the children with ball skills (across all GAA codes), exercise, and, most importantly, fun and inclusion in a safe, child-centred, friendly environment.

The programme will continue to run on the following dates: Thursday, July 18, Thursday, August 22 and Thursday September 5 from 6.30pm to 7.15pm. If you feel that your child would enjoy or benefit from these activities, please feel free to attend.

Ciaran McLaughlin, club co-ordinator commented, “I want to thank Brian Laverty and the Tyrone GAA coaches for their support in making this event possible. Everyone involved with our All Stars team feels immensely proud that our club is inclusive and that we are truly following the GAA ethos of ‘Where We All Belong.’ Mr McLaughlin continued, “The GAA values include inclusiveness.

“ Games for ALL provides opportunities for those not previously involved who wouldn’t have been provided with the chance.

“We provide one-on-one assistance to our players and with our new equipment and safe space our sessions have been extremely fun while working on fundamental movements.

“Our Games for ALL Programme is going from strength to strength and I would encourage anyone in the Strabane area reading this to contact us and get involved.”

l If you have a child that is interested in taking part you can contact Strabane Sigersons on

social media or by calling Ciaran McLaughlin 0792042901 for more information.