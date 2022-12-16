Some 54 new jobs announced for Sion Mills

A DONEGAL food and drink businesses is to make a substantial investment in a new manufacturing facility at Sion Mills, creating 54 new jobs.

First revealed back in April, Mulrine’s purchased 22 acres of the former Herdmans site at Sion and is renovating existing buildings to create a large-scale manufacturing facility.

The fourth-generation family business includes apple orchards, juice pressing, blending, and the production of fruit juices, fruit drinks and plant-based beverages, for the retail, wholesale and food service sectors in the Republic of Ireland, UK and other markets.

The new factory will produce oat drink and fruit juice products and will create 54 new jobs in the first three years.

Back in April it was suggested that there could be as many as 150 jobs altogether, when phase two of the project is realised.

Commenting yesterday (Wednesday), Mel Chittock, Interim CEO, Invest Northern Ireland said, “This project will see the former Herdmans site brought back to life after nearly 20 years, creating new employment in the area and delivering significant local supply chain benefits.

“The company plans to create the 54 new jobs by 2026. The roles include operatives, administrators, team supervisors, maintenance and logistics. With average salaries in the mid £20k range, the roles offer great opportunities in the area.”

Once in place is is anticipated that the new roles will deliver nearly £1.4million in annual salaries to the local economy. Invest NI has offered support towards the creation of the roles, with funding provided once the jobs are in place.

The roles on offer will provide opportunities for people not currently in employment or those looking for a change. All new starts will undergo a comprehensive training programme and have the opportunity to progress their careers with Mulrine’s.

Peter Mulrine, Chairman of Mulrine’s, added, “This project is the culmination of a number of years of research, planning and negotiation. Invest NI has worked with us throughout.

“The UK plant-based beverage market is experiencing year-on-year growth and this new factory will provide an opportunity for us to enter the fast-growing oat drink market. It also offers additional capacity for our core fruit juice and beverage business.

“The construction of the new factory capacity and the resulting new jobs are just the first phase of our investment in Sion Mills. The additional production capacity offers a significant opportunity for us to deliver additional fruit juice sales across our existing and new markets. As a result of increased production, we are likely to need additional storage which will form the basis of our second phase of investment in the facility.”

West Tyrone SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan also welcomed the announcement by Invest NI that they are supporting Mulrines’s development in Sion Mills.

He said, “I have personally worked with Mulrine’s for some time to show them the opportunity and potential that exists in Sion Mills, Strabane and right across West Tyrone and I’m delighted this manufacturing facility has now been confirmed. Mulrine’s is a local company that is expanding on both sides of the border and they have shown their confidence in this area and its people by investing significantly in this community.

“This new manufacturing facility will pump life into a site that has lain empty for nearly two decades, bringing much needed jobs to this area. For too long we have suffered due to a lack of investment and support and this project shows what we can achieve when as leaders we go out and sell our communities and people to companies like Mulrines.”