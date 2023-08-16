Spar shop donates weekly groceries to aid people in need

AN Omagh Spar has donated £1,200 worth of grocery products to The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, a local charity that provides services to vulnerable people across the North.

The society spends almost £3 million each year to help those in need with financial assistance, and supports those in need with essential items, such as food, fuel and household products.

The kind-hearted gesture was inspired by Deirdre Allen, community representative at Spar Anderson Gardens in Omagh, who volunteers at the local St Vincent de Paul.

The team now show continued support to the organisation through weekly donations of much-needed grocery and household items.

Deirdre commented, “As a volunteer at the organisation myself, I know, first-hand, how much these donations are needed and are appreciated – not only by the organisation themselves, but by the people in our communities that we are providing these much needed essentials for.”

In addition to these donations, the Omagh store has also recently raised over £500 for Air Ambulance NI, and more than £100 for Marie Curie, Spar’s charity partner.

The team has also planned a number of fundraising events for local charities in the coming months, including Cancer Fund for Children and PIPs.

Stephen Dowds, store manager, added, “We are central to our community here in Omagh. Our team is dedicated to helping out where we can; showing support to local charities and organisations, and we are looking forward to a jam-packed fundraising schedule for the rest of this year.”