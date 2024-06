ANYONE wandering through Strabane’s highways and byways in the last week will have noticed a distinct air of positivity thanks to a mental health initiative spearheaded by the young people of Springhill.

A few months ago young people between the ages of 11-13, involved in Springhill Park Area and Residents Association (SPARYA), set about raising awareness around mental health as part of Mental Health Awareness Month by designing and erecting banners emblazoned with messages of positivity for all to see, which were dotted around the town this week.

Ten banners in all were made by members of SPARYA with the help of youth leader Chelsea Sheerin.

Project co-ordinator at SPARYA Brian McNamee, explained, “The whole idea surrounding the banners is to bring a positive message to Strabane and is largely aimed at young people.

“Banners are erected in areas where there’s a large footfall; outside coffee shops such as the Thirsty Filly on the Derry Road, outside our local schools Holy Cross and St Catherine’s, at the Koram Centre and on the two bridges among other places.

“The association did this two years ago and it was a huge success. The banners each have a different slogan which was decided by the group and designed by them before being made up by former Springhill resident Matthew Tracey.

“The idea is to promote good mental health and to show people that they’re not alone. Summer brings people out for walks in the clear evenings and it’s often a time for them to think about their mental well-being so hopefully these banners can shine a bit of light if they’re feeling troubled or alone.”

Already, feedback has come flooding in with messages of thanks from various quarters. Brian concluded, “It’s heartening to see these messages of support; we hope the positive messages will make a difference.”