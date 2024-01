A JUMBLE sale boasting a variety of second-hand GAA gear will be hosted by Omagh St Enda’s this weekend – with all proceeds going to a mental health charity.

The event, which is the first of its kind in the local club, will be held on Saturday in the club’s ‘Caife 32’ from 9.30am to 1pm.

It will offer affordable sports gear to families who need it, while also raising vital funds for Aware NI.

It is being spearheaded by Seanie Meyler, father of Tyrone All-Ireland winner Conor.

He said, “Before Christmas, Conor was clearing out his cupboards, and he realised the sheer amount of excess football gear he had and wasn’t using.

“I wondered how we could put it to good use, and I chatted to a few in the club and we got the ball rolling on this idea.”

Seanie explained that there are many drawers in homes across Omagh with unused gear.

“There are hurling, camogie, ladies, youth and men’s teams, and that’s a lot of gear just sitting there in drawers that could benefit someone else.”

With another Christmas just over, Seanie said the event would hopefully alleviate some financial pressures and demands on local parents.

He said, “A new jersey may cost £40-to- £50, but at this event, you could pick one up for £3 or £4, and do your bit for charity at the same time.

“It can only be good.”

If you have any gear that you wish to donate before Saturday rolls around, you can call Seanie on 07967 467552.