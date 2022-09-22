Strabane multicultural night returns on Friday

Strabane Ethnic Community Association (SECA) is delighted to be hosting our multicultural night again after not being able to host it for nearly 3 years due to Covid-19.

Our multicultural food and entertainment night which is funded by the Good Relations Team from Derry City Strabane District Council will take place on Friday September 23 2022 at 7.00pm in St Patrick’s Hall, Strabane as part of Good Relations Week and also Culture Night 2022.

This a family friendly event and is free admission. Attendees will get to indulge in food from countries like Brazil, Cambodia, India, Poland, Romania and Thailand. There will also be some local entertainment afterwards with dancing and singing.

SECA welcomes everyone to the event. Doors open at 6.45pm. Food served at 7.00pm.