THERE was sugar, spice and everything nice for Heather McCaskie, who recently said a fond farewell to her place of work in Drumquin after more than three decades of faithful service.

It was a day of mixed emotions for Heather, who made the difficult decision of retiring from her role as deputy leader of Sugar and Spice Playgroup in Drumquin after 32 years – a place where she both made lasting friendships and impressions on everyone that she met, both young and older.

To ensure that Heather’s send-off was memorable, the staff of Sugar and Spice held a special presentation for the popular local lady during the playgroup’s annual graduation ceremony, and a poem was written and recited in her honour by leader, Donna Loughran.

Advertisement

Speaking to the Ulster Herald, Donna said that it had been a ‘pleasure’ working alongside Heather over the vibrant years.

“This year, we say goodbye to our very loyal and dedicated deputy leader, Heather, who will retire after 32 years of working in Sugar and Spice,” she said.

“On behalf of all the staff, I would like to thank Heather for all her hard work and friendship over the years.

“It has been a pleasure working along side you and we wish you nothing but the best for your future.”

Donna further thanked staffers, Anne, Connie and Carole for their continued support throughout the year, as well as each child who attended the playgroup this year.

“You have been a great group of children,” she said. “Every one of you are so wonderful in your own way, and myself, all the staff and your families are so proud of you all.

“I hope you all have a great summer holiday. and we wish you all the very best for your new adventure, as you move on to primary school in September.”