Take a trip to yesteryear at Gortin Presbyterian Church

THE Gortin Presbyterian Church congregation will hold its famous annual ‘Bygones Day’ event later this month.

The first event of its kind since the pandemic, all donations from the day will be split evenly between two charities, the Air Ambulance NI and the Gortin Presbyterian Church Building Fund.

Gortin Presbyterian Church is marking an important milestone this year, its 180th anniversary, and this nostalgic extravaganza is just one of its many birthday celebrations.

Advertisement

Organised by Trevor and Diane Cooke, the day will feature a variety of attractions outside the church from days gone by, including a display of vintage farm equipment and tractors, along with a selection of vintage cars.

Inside the church, there will be small displays of historical items including cast iron clothing irons and vintage kitchen equipment.

The event will include a display of vintage clothing and bed linen, including vintage patchwork bed clothes and other homemade items, and beautiful music from the good old days.

Indeed, in attendance will be accordion and guitar players, and a singer, who will play a selection of songs from yesteryear and hymns.

The event is free to enter, but a small donation that will go to charity is requested at the door. The event is catered, and all guests will receive a free cup of tea or coffee with a scone.

The event is happening on Saturday, May 20, and will run from 11am to 5pm.