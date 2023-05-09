This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Take a trip to yesteryear at Gortin Presbyterian Church

  • 9 May 2023
To celebrate the 180th anniversary of Gortin Presbyterian Church, the local parishioners are organising a Bygone Day, at the church. Pictured with some of the exhibits, at the launch are from left, Trevor Cooke, Hugh and Raymond McFarland, Raymond Mills, Rev John Hannah, and Diane Cooke, Holding the banner is Junior Glass, and Amy Dunn. The organising committee, will donate half the monies to the Air Ambulance, and the other half to the Church building fund. MC 50
Thomas MaherBy Thomas Maher - 9 May 2023
