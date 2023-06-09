Tractor run to take place in memory of Damien Edwards

This Sunday tractors and lorries from all across Tyrone and further afield will come together in Strabane to raise money for Pieta House and in memory of the late Damien Edwards.

The event is organised by Damien’s son Kyle in memory of his father who died suddenly eight years ago.

Kyle told the Chronicle that he is expecting tractor and lorry owners from all over the north-west to take part.

A donation of £10 is being asked for any vehicle owner looking to take part in the event.

All the money raised will go to the mental health charity Pieta which runs Pieta House in Leterkenny and supported members of the

Edwards family after Damien’s death.

Kyle said that the charity was a fantastic support to him for two years after his father’s passing.

“Pieta is a brilliant organisation and when my father died eight years ago they helped me out a lot,” he said.

“That is why I am organising this event. Suicide is a massive issue in the North.

“It has effected so many families not just mine. I wanted to give something back to Pieta House in Letterkenny.

“They gave me fantastic support for two years after my dad died.”

Kyle said that the decision to cut funding to mental health support for school kids is another reason he decided to do this event.

He stated, “This country has a real problem with supporting people going through mental health issues.

“The last thing the people in charge should be doing is cutting funding for people who need help. I seen recently that schools had said that they had mental health support money cut and that just is not right.”

l The tractor run will start at Strabane Canal this Sunday (June 9) at 12 noon. People in attendance are not obligated to donate but a number of buckets will be passed around.

l You can also donate at justgiving.com via the page, ‘Kyle’s fundraiser for Pieta.’