Tributes paid to Tyrone and Dunbreen footballing stalwart

TRIBUTES have been paid to a footballing legend from Beragh who excelled in both soccer and gaelic and holds the distinction of being one of the few players – Stephen O’Neill is the second – to have represented Tyrone GAA at all levels.
Anthony Donaghy, who was aged 71 and had lived in Omagh for many years, died suddenly last Friday and was laid to rest following Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Beragh earlier this week.
Born in Beragh in 1951, Mr Donaghy gained his early education and sporting prowess in his native village.
He was a star player on the renowned ‘black and amber wizards’ side which won West Tyrone titles in the mid-1960s and then came to prominence as a member of the Tyrone Vocational Schools side which won the All-Ireland for the first time in 1967.
On that occasion in Croke Park, he scored 1-1 in the victory over Kerry.
In the early 1970s, he represented Beragh at senior level, before transferring to Omagh. He helped the St Enda’s to a Division Two League title in 1973.
During his GAA career, he represented a number of different clubs – Beragh, Omagh, Drumragh, Killyclogher and Kildress – helping to design the latter’s distinctive crest.
In addition, he managed Drumragh to the 1976 Division Four title, and Kildress to the 1992 Junior Final.
He also starred at soccer, scoring four goals in his debut for White Hart in 1971. But it was with Dunbreen Rovers that he gained greatest recognition as a star goalscorer throughout the 1970s and 1980s. He is held in high esteem by the club as a legendary former player.
At his funeral on Tuesday, the Parish Priest of Beragh, Monsignor Colm Curry, extended his sincere sympathy to his family.
“Anthony was born into a large family to John and Rose. In due course he attended primary school in Beragh before going to the Tech in Omagh where he trained as a bricklayer,” Monsignor Curry said.
“During this time he blossomed as an outstanding footballer and in 1967 he won an All-Ireland medal for the Tyrone Vocational Schools.
“In August 1973 he married Anna Maria in Dungannon and they set up home in Strathroy where they had three loving children. Anthony loved horse racing and greyhounds, and gaelic football was always an important part of his life and maintained a close association with the Red Knights and the Wolfe Tones in Kildress.
“He was renowned as a good tradesman and someone who took great pride in doing his work and doing it well. He loved Irish country music.
“The many people gathered here for his funeral will have their own memories and recollections of him.”
Mr Donaghy is survived by his son, Barry John, (BJ) and daughters Lia (Dermot Collins) and Alanna (Will Wilson), and by his siblings Connie (Bishop), Benny, Sally (Northern), Sean, Peter, Gloria (Scott), Agnes (Hughes), Charlie, Brigid (McCaul) and Gerry.
He was pre-deceased by his brother, Oliver.