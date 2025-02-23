Tributes to a Tyrone man for whom family was ‘everything’

REMEMBERED for his strong work ethic and playful sense of humour, mourners gathered at First Omagh Presbyterian Church last week for a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Frederick ‘Fred’ Shortt, who passed away on Sunday, February 9.

During the service, a tribute was read by Pastor George Morrow on behalf of the Shortt family.

He spoke of how Fred, the fifth of nine children, grew up in a busy household that instilled in him the value of hard work. From an early age, he spent his time in the fields and tending to endless jobs around the farm, shaping the dedication and diligence that defined him throughout his life.

“While his career was a patchwork of skill, ambition and dedication, family was everything to Fred,” stated Pastor Morrow.

In 1961, Mr Shortt joined the B Specials. Later, in 1981, he joined the RUC, initially relocating to Lisnaskea before settling in Clogher, where he served for 20 years.

“His commitment to serving the community was unwavering,” said Pastor Morrow.

“But there was always time to lend a hand to friends, family, or anyone who needed something built of fixed.”

The service also heard how Mr Shortt met his wife, the late Yvonne, in 1962. While he believed he had won her over, he soon realised he also had to impress her sisters.

“It wasn’t long, however, until he became a much-loved part of their family,” stated Pastor Morrow.

Married in 1968, Fred and Yvonne had three children – Nial, Glenda, and Julie. In time, they built their family home on the very land where Mr Shortt had grown up.

He remained there until 2020, when he moved to Bangor to be closer to his grandchildren.

Blessed with ten grandchildren, Mr Shortt adored them, and following Yvonne’s passing, they became the centre of his world.

“He wasn’t a man who sought to be the centre of attention, yet somehow always was,” Pastor Morrow reflected. “Whether it was his dance moves at weddings or his sneaky tactics in a game of cards, his presence was always felt.”

In closing, Pastor Morrow spoke of Fred’s lasting legacy.

“He built a home, not just from bricks and wood, but from love and dedication. His story doesn’t end here – it lives on in the places he built, the traditions he left behind, in every shared meal, and in every hand he helped along the way. We carry him with us, and with that, he is never truly gone. What a blessing he has been to all of us.”

Following the service, Mr Shortt’s remains were laid to rest in Seskinore Presbyterian Church graveyard.