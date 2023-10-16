Tributes to one of Omagh’s ‘true characters’

THE family of a local video store pioneer has said that ‘the town lost one of its true characters’ the day Tommy Downey died.

At the end of September, Tommy, who for decades reigned as king of the Kevlin Road Video Centre, peacefully passed away in his home, surrounded by his loving family.

After spending the early part of his life working with his father in Derry, Tommy first came to Omagh in the 1960s, where he opened the Peerless Dry Cleaners on Sedan Avenue.

Advertisement

But, after arriving in Tyrone’s county town, Tommy never returned to his mother and father, John and Sarah, in the Maiden City, instead choosing to settle in Omagh with his wife, Rosaleen.

Rosaleen – who also hailed from Co Derry – passed away in 2007, but Tommy still had the love of all seven of his children right up until 2020, when sadly his son John passed away.

Kieran, Yvonne, Declan, Brian, Damian and Lisa, however, cared for and loved their father to the last day of his life.

Speaking to the UH, they said, “Our father was a gentleman and a big part of the fabric of Omagh.

“He knew everyone and they, him. He never forgot his roots and the importance of education and good manners as the recipe for anyone to do well.”

The reason that Tommy became such an essential part of our town was because of combination of two things; his character and his trade.

Following his retirement from dry cleaning, Tommy, along with his son Brian, opened and ran the famous Kevlin Road Video Centre.

Advertisement

Every weekend, for decades upon decades, generations of people would call from near and far to rent videos from the father and son, and, more often than not, they would find themselves staying for a chat.

Renowned in some households for their their leniency when exercising their late returns policy, many local families grew loyal to the Video Centre.

The family said, “Many a story was told over the latest new releases, and the membership grew and memories were created as across three decades the Video Centre became a part of the business and social life of Omagh.”

Though his long stay in Omagh suggests the high degree to which Tommy grew fond of Tyrone, his family say that he remained a proud Derryman to the end.

“He loved where he was from and found his Derry heritage to be a neverendingly interesting topic of conversation and sources of banter with the citizens of Omagh.

“He had a sharp wit and keen sense of humour, and a great love of his family and a genuine interest in people. Those are the things that epitomised what he was all about.

“A people’s person who just loved to spend hours talking to others and making connections.”

Tommy passed away on September 27 at the age of 92, surrounded by his loving family in his Townview home.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.