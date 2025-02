THERE has been widespread sadness in the local community at the death of a much loved teacher and community worker, Sister Rita McCrystal, Convent of Mercy, Enniskillen.

Sister Rita was born in 1940, in Dromore, Co Tyrone, the first child of John and Sissie (Rose) McCrystal.

Christened Rose Mary, she was raised by her loving parents with her five siblings, Philip, Michael, John, Dolores and Aiden.

She attended the local primary school and went through secondary education in Mount Lourdes, Enniskillen and gained a Senior Certificate.

In September 1957, she joined the Sisters of Mercy in Enniskillen.

Rita (her religious name) made her Final Profession in 1963 and graduated from University College Dublin, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and geography.

For the next five years she proved herself to be an enthusiastic, visionary teacher in Mount Lourdes.

In 1968, Rita was transferred to the Convent of Mercy in Hialeah, South Florida and started teaching in the parish school there, until 1973, when she returned to Enniskillen. For the next 17 years, Rita’s giftedness as a teacher blossomed in Mount Lourdes.

She specialised in Religious Education, taking a one-year professional course in the Institute of Catechetics in Dundalk.

She excelled as Head of the Religion Department and wanted her students to discover that living by faith was challenging and exciting, not restrictive or boring.

She drew up RE teaching programmes, inspired other teachers and pioneered an outreach to parents.

Her communication skills made her an inspiring tutor for adults.

In 1990, Rita was appointed Diocesan Advisor for religious education in Clogher diocese.

She became an encouraging, valued mentor to the RE teachers of the diocese and also pursued her interest in adult personal and spiritual development, devising programmes for parish and community groups.

Among the Sisters, Rita was a ‘good community person’, friendly, loyal, endlessly willing to help.

For 14 years she shared in new initiatives of living and working In Irvinestown and Lisnaskea parishes.

Later, while living in Clogher and Newry convents, she continued her adult personal development work.

In 2000, Rita returned to Enniskillen and found a new focus, a charity called Cancer Connect.

She described herself as a ‘support person’, which included being a listener, a counsellor, an encourager and a helper in the charity’s numerous projects.

All whom she met through this work valued her deep concern and dedication.

In Rita’s 60-plus years as a Sister of Mercy, her faith and her giftedness shone through in her self-giving to family, friends, students and all who crossed her path.

In the last stage of her journey she passed peacefully to her eternal rest on January 13, 2025.

All who mourn her will share the memory of her gaiety, bright light, colour and flair, and her undying enthusiasm for being a Sister of Mercy. Sr Rita’s brother, Fr Aodhan SMA, was the main celebrant at the concelebrated funeral Mass in St Michael’s parish Church.

The moving homily was delivered by Monsignor La Flynn, Prior of Lough Derg, and the inspiring music was provided by Sr Marie Cox.