Marie Curie nurse, Ruth Keys is urging the community to come together for this year’s Twilight Walk at Glenpark Estate, Gortin, on Friday, September 27, at 7pm.

The event, held in association with Cappagh Young Farmers, aims to remember loved ones and raise funds for end-of-life care.

After the success of last year, Cappagh Young Farmers are, once again, organising the walk, which attracts hundreds of families and individuals to honour those who have passed away from terminal illnesses.

Eve Managh, club secretary for Cappagh Young Farmers, said, “The Twilight Walk is a special evening where people come together in memory of loved ones, creating a warm and supportive atmosphere while raising money for Marie Curie.”

Paula McLaughlin, a local volunteer, took part in last year’s walk in memory of her father, Dermott.

She said, “The walk is a brilliant way to remember your loved ones in a very special way.

“It is important to me to keep my dad’s memory alive while raising funds for Marie Curie. They do such a fantastic job at the most difficult time in a person’s life. ”

Paula added, “Marie Curie was a lifeline to me during the last few weeks of my dad’s life. The nurses do not get the recognition they deserve.

“They cared for my dad with dignity while also caring for me.”

The walk will include a poignant moment as participants return along Lantern Lane, where decorated lanterns are displayed in memory of loved ones.

Gates open at 6pm, with the walk starting at 7pm.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a torch and expect a night of remembrance and fun. More details are available on the Omagh Friends of Marie Curie Facebook page.