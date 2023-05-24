Tyrone businesses taste success at ‘Store of the Year Awards’

A trio of stores in Tyrone have been commended for excellence at the Musgrave Northern Ireland ‘Store of the Year Awards’.

The Musgrave awards ceremony celebrates and recognises the achievements, hard work and dedication of its retail partners across the SuperValu, Centra and MACE brands.

MACE Dolan’s Gortin Road scooped the gold award in the ‘Mace Large Format’ (over 1,800 sq ft) category, before going on to claim the title of ‘Mace Store of the Year’ – the highest accolade on the night – which recognises the business for its high standards across customer service and store standards, plus strong sales growth.

Meanwhile, Centra Conway’s Dunman in Cookstown won the ‘Excellence in Social Media award’ for Centra, while MACE McFarland’s Newmills took the same title for MACE.

Newmills Mace was also a finalist in the ‘Mace Store of the Year – Small Format Category’.

Trevor Magill, managing director of Musgrave Northern Ireland, has congratulated all winners on their excellent, and highly-deserved, achievements.

“The Musgrave ‘Store of the Year’ awards provide us the opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements, hard work and dedication of our retail partners and Musgrave owned stores, across our three brands,” he said.

“I want to say a huge thank you to all our retailers who work so hard to maintain the highest standards across our brands.

“Congratulations to all the finalists and award winners who never fail to deliver the best customer service to communities across Northern Ireland.”

The awards ceremony was hosted by journalist and broadcaster, Sarah Travers, at the The Culloden Estate and Spa Hotel.

Finalists are selected following several rigorous rounds of performance and standards audits, with the coveted accolade being ‘Store of the Year’.